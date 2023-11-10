Warner Bros. has shelved 'Coyote vs. Acme'.

The studio has decided not to release the live-action/animated hybrid film based on the Looney Tunes characters that had been set to star John Cena, Will Forte and Lana Condor.

The film was due to follow Wile E. Coyote, who after ACME products fail him constantly in his dogged pursuit of the Roadrunner, decides to hire a lawyer to sue the corporation.

The case pits Wile E. and his lawyer against the ACME company's intimidating former boss (Cena), but a growing friendship between man and cartoon stokes the pair's determination to win.

The project – based on the 1990 New Yorker magazine article 'Coyote vs. Acme' by Ian Frazier - had completed principal photography in New Mexico last year but the decision to abandon the release comes after veteran executive Bill Damaschke took charge of the Warner Animation Group earlier this year.

A Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group spokesperson said: "With the re-launch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases.

"With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with 'Coyote vs. Acme'. We have tremendous respect for the filmmakers, casts, and crew, and are grateful for their contributions to the film."

The film's director Dave Green wrote on X following the news: "For three years, I was lucky enough to make a movie about Wile E. Coyote, the most persistent, passionate, and resilient character of all time.

"I was surrounded by a brilliant team, who poured their souls into this project... Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores."

He added: "I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB's decision. But in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, resilience and persistence win the day."

It is the latest high-profile movie to be shelved by Warner Bros. following the non-releases of 'Batgirl' and 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' last year.