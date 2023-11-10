Patrick Dempsey's teenage sons help him to stay fit.

The 57-year-old actor was recently named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive for 2023, and Patrick has now revealed how his sons have helped him to remain in good shape.

The actor - who has 16-year-old twins Sullivan and Darby with his wife Jillian Fink - told PEOPLE: "I have teenage boys who keep me very active and I need to stay in shape to keep up with them. So, they're on me about my diet, about am I training enough, am I working hard enough. They’re very good for me and I appreciate that and they challenge me.

"And you just want to stay active. The older you get, the more work you have to put in just starting at the baseline you had when you were in your 20s. And psychologically it’s really good for you and I want to be active, I want to be able to move around."

Patrick has maintained a diligent approach to working out, and he credits his kids for helping him to remain "active".

He said: "You feel much better that way. So, I get up in the morning, I do my workout in the gym at the house, and then I’ll play some tennis or something with the kids or do some cycling and try to stay active."

On the other hand, Patrick revealed that his daughter is always indulging his sweet tooth.

The former 'Grey's Anatomy' star - who has Talula, 21, with Jillian - said: "I just love bread products and my daughter’s a great pastry chef and she’s always experimenting so I’m always eating that. So, that’s my weakness - it’s bread products and sweets. I love the sweets."