Tom Ellis becomes dad for fourth time

Published
2023/11/10 11:00 (GMT)

Tom Ellis has become a father for the fourth time.

The 'Lucifer' actor - who already has Nora, 18, from a previous relationship and Florence, 15, and 11-year-old Marnie with ex-wife Tamzin Outhwaite - and his spouse Meaghan Oppenheimer welcomed a baby girl into the world via surrogate earlier this week.

Alongside photos of themselves in hospital with the baby, Tom wrote on Instagram on Thursday (09.11.23): “Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8th and within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike.

"We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate [heart emojis].”

Tom and Meaghan married in 2019 after four years together

At the time, the 'Miranda' star shared a photo of himself and his 37-year-old bride standing at the edge of the water next to a canoe and captioned the Instagram post: "My new wife Meaghan Oppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon.

"Thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious."

Meaghan - who wore a white lace dress by Naeem Khan - shared a different picture from their big day on her own Instagram account and simply captioned it: "Married."

Tom previously admitted his kids weren't particularly "impressed" by his acting career.

He told People magazine: “My kids are the least impressed about any work that I do, which is quite amusing.

“Time and time again, if I’m on the telly, I’ll go: ‘Look, it’s Dad on the telly,’ and they’ll sort of look up, give it a cursory glance and then carry on with what they’re doing ’cause it really doesn’t faze them at all.

“The only thing they really, really liked me doing is a very gentle sitcom that I did back in the UK.

"They are my biggest fans as a dad but not as an actor.”

And Tom's brood were particularly unimpressed if he tried to bring work home with him.

He laughed: “What they don’t like me doing is talking in any sort of characters’ voices. It really doesn’t sit well with them.”

© BANG Media International

tomellis meaghanoppenheimer tamzinouthwaite

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended