'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III' launched with a star-studded event that saw the multiplayer airport map and Terminal from the iconic franchise brought to life in London.

Ahead of the game's release on Friday (10.11.23), the likes of Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi, Lioness Fran Kirby, rapper ArrDee and hip-hop legend Diddy’s son King Combs checked out the special event.

They each checked in through security straight into the Terminal experience, where they could play the game a day early and take in sets from Chase and Status, and DnB sensation DJ and producer Bou.

Not only that, but attendees got to feast at Terminal’s famous Burger Town restaurant and, if they fancied, get a hair trim from the Monster Energy barbers.

'Disconnect' hitmakers Chase and Status - comprising Saul Milton and Will Kennard - said on event night: “It’s a big day tomorrow – it’s been a fun campaign to get to this point. It’s always exciting releasing an album but this year is extra special. All the shows have been amazing and the interaction with the fans too."

Asked what players can expect, they replied: “It‘s a mad crossover with music and gaming in general – it’s obviously a really cool thing to be part of.”

Publisher Activision teased that all of the games in the franchise have been building to this one.

A blog post teased: “Each title release represents an epic experience that stands on its own in terms of unique gameplay and innovation. Modern Warfare 3, however, pays off what the previous titles have set up."

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III' is out now in the UK on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.