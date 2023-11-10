Nicki Minaj rejects body positivity when it leads to "unhealthy bodies".

The 40-year-old rap star has previously undergone cosmetic surgery in a bid to achieve her ideal body - but Nicki now accepts that her earlier attitude was just "silly".

Speaking to Vogue, Nicki explained: "I’m not in favour of body positivity if it means unhealthy bodies.

"That’s bull. It’s not believable, so let’s stop pretending.

"Recently, I had to get a breast reduction, and actually I love it. I used to want a bigger butt, and now I look back and realise how silly that was. So - love your curves, and love your non-curves. There’s nothing wrong with any of it."

Nicki has found "peace" with her own appearance in recent years.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker - who has a huge following on social media - shared: "I just looked at a video that I posted on Instagram when I was 25, and I would f****** pay to look like that right now. But today I can say that I’m at peace with who I am and how I look."

Despite this, Nicki felt a pressure to regain her pre-pregnancy figure after giving birth to her son.

The chart-topping rap star - who gave birth to her son, who is publicly known as Papa Bear, three years ago - added: "It’s gotten so easy to be alone physically, where young people spend 12, 16 hours a day in their rooms on their phones, looking at these false realities, comparing themselves.

"I’ve seen artists gone way too soon, and I wonder if that could have been avoided if they’d just had the chance to talk about what they were going through."