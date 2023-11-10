Jeremy Irons has won the Outstanding Contribution to Film and TV gong at the Irish Post Awards.

The 75-year-old actor - who has lived in Cork, in the Republic of Ireland, since the 1990s - has enjoyed a hugely successful career in the entertainment industry, winning a host of accolades over the years, including Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Awards.

And the 'Kafka' star has now been honoured by the Irish Post at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London for his contribution to the film and TV industries over several decades.

Elsewhere, Nadine Coyle revealed that she felt "thrilled and honoured" after receiving the Outstanding Contribution to Music accolade.

The 38-year-old pop singer - who is best known for starring in the chart-topping group Girls Aloud - was joined at the bash by friends and family, and she also thanked the Irish Post for the recognition.

She told the audience: "After this, I'm going to be cheers-ing with all my family and friends who came here.

"Thank yous for coming, so nice, such a supportive bunch and I'm just so pleased and than you so much to everyone at the Irish Post for giving me this award and letting me have this moment with all of you. I'm so thrilled and honoured."

Nadine received the award shortly after an insider claimed that Girls Aloud are preparing to make a comeback.

The group - which includes Nadine, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh - are keen to pay tribute to former bandmate Sarah Harding, who died of cancer in September 2021, aged 39.

The source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This has been one of the best-kept secrets in pop, but it’s actually happening now.

"The girls really came back together as friends to rally around when Sarah died, and it repaired some of the old rifts and put things into perspective. Suddenly the reunion which had seemed totally impossible for so long just felt a totally natural thing to do - in Sarah’s honour."