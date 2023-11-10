SZA leads the list of Grammy Award nominees.

The 34-year-old star - whose real name is Solana Rowe - has received nine nominations in total, including nods in the Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year categories.

SZA released her acclaimed 'SOS' album back in December 2022, and it features the hit single 'Kill Bill', which is among the nominees for the Record of the Year gong.

Victoria Monet is the second-most nominated artist, with seven nominations in total.

The 34-year-old singer - who has previously written hits for the likes of Ariana Grande and Fifth Harmony - is among the nominees for the Best New Artist crown alongside Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Fred Again, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, and The War and Treaty.

Victoria is also in contention for the Best RnB Album and Best RnB Performance awards.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and boygenius have all received six nominations each, with female artists broadly dominating the leading categories.

Taylor, 33, has actually become the first artist in history to receive seven nominations in the prestigious Song of the Year category.

The shortlisting of 'Anti-Hero' has seen Taylor surpass the likes of Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie for the all-time record.

The chart-topping star - who released her album 'Midnights' in October 2022 - has also tied with Barbra Streisand for the most all-time nominations by a female artist.

SZA and Taylor will compete for the Record of the Year accolade with the likes of Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eillish, Victoria Monet and Olivia Rodrigo.

Organisers of the Grammys have amended the rules this year, meaning that the overall number of nominees has been reduced.

The awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on February 4.

Select list of Grammy nominations:

Record of the Year:

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste - Worship

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Victoria Monet - On My Mama

Album of the Year:

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monae - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Song of the Year:

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Lana Del Rey - A and W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best New Artist:

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Ed Sheeran - -

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

Kx5 - Kx5

Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best Rock Song:

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones - Angry

Best Rock Album:

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best Alternative Music Album:

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Boygenius - The Record

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best RnB Performance:

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones - ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir and Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Kill Bill

Victoria Monet - How Does It Make You Feel

Best RnB Song:

Coco Jones - ICU

Halle - Angel

Robert Glasper ft. Sir and Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Snooze

Victoria Monet - On My Mama

Best RnB Album:

Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King - Special Occasion

Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monet - Jaguar II

Best Rap Performance:

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies

Black Thought - Love Letter

Coi Leray - Players

Drake and 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists and Engineers

Best Rap Song:

Doja Cat - Attention

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice ft. Aqua - Barbie World

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Drake and 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists and Engineers

Best Rap Album:

Drake and 21 Savage - Her Loss

Killer Mike - Michael

Metro Boomin - Heroes and Villains

Nas - King’s Disease III

Travis Scott - Utopia

Best Music Video:

The Beatles - I’m Only Sleeping

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Troye Sivan - Rush