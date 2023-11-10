SZA leads the list of Grammy Award nominees.
The 34-year-old star - whose real name is Solana Rowe - has received nine nominations in total, including nods in the Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year categories.
SZA released her acclaimed 'SOS' album back in December 2022, and it features the hit single 'Kill Bill', which is among the nominees for the Record of the Year gong.
Victoria Monet is the second-most nominated artist, with seven nominations in total.
The 34-year-old singer - who has previously written hits for the likes of Ariana Grande and Fifth Harmony - is among the nominees for the Best New Artist crown alongside Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Fred Again, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, and The War and Treaty.
Victoria is also in contention for the Best RnB Album and Best RnB Performance awards.
Elsewhere, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and boygenius have all received six nominations each, with female artists broadly dominating the leading categories.
Taylor, 33, has actually become the first artist in history to receive seven nominations in the prestigious Song of the Year category.
The shortlisting of 'Anti-Hero' has seen Taylor surpass the likes of Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie for the all-time record.
The chart-topping star - who released her album 'Midnights' in October 2022 - has also tied with Barbra Streisand for the most all-time nominations by a female artist.
SZA and Taylor will compete for the Record of the Year accolade with the likes of Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eillish, Victoria Monet and Olivia Rodrigo.
Organisers of the Grammys have amended the rules this year, meaning that the overall number of nominees has been reduced.
The awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on February 4.
Select list of Grammy nominations:
Record of the Year:
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste - Worship
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Victoria Monet - On My Mama
Album of the Year:
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monae - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights
Song of the Year:
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A and W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best New Artist:
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monet
The War and Treaty
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
Ed Sheeran - -
Taylor Swift - Midnights
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:
James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
Kx5 - Kx5
Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Best Rock Song:
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones - Angry
Best Rock Album:
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
Best Alternative Music Album:
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Boygenius - The Record
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best RnB Performance:
Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones - ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir and Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill
Victoria Monet - How Does It Make You Feel
Best RnB Song:
Coco Jones - ICU
Halle - Angel
Robert Glasper ft. Sir and Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Snooze
Victoria Monet - On My Mama
Best RnB Album:
Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monet - Jaguar II
Best Rap Performance:
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies
Black Thought - Love Letter
Coi Leray - Players
Drake and 21 Savage - Rich Flex
Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists and Engineers
Best Rap Song:
Doja Cat - Attention
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice ft. Aqua - Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Drake and 21 Savage - Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists and Engineers
Best Rap Album:
Drake and 21 Savage - Her Loss
Killer Mike - Michael
Metro Boomin - Heroes and Villains
Nas - King’s Disease III
Travis Scott - Utopia
Best Music Video:
The Beatles - I’m Only Sleeping
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Troye Sivan - Rush