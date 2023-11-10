Noel Gallagher has reportedly reached a settlement in his divorce.

The former Oasis songwriter, 56, split with his wife of 22 years Sara MacDonald, 52, in January and it has now been claimed that she will walk away from the marriage with an estimated £20 million fortune as well as their £8 million Hampshire mansion.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column:" Sara stayed in the house after they split and Noel moved out. She’s expected to stay there. They’ve deliberately done things quietly and behind closed doors, avoiding any sort of public battle, and they’ve got the resources to do that."

The insider went on to add the settlement is a "huge relief" to the couple - who have Donovan, 16, and 13-year-old Sonny together - but alleged that at this stage, the pair have only been communicating with one another via their lawyers although they are both "determined" to maintain their relationships with their children.

The insider added: "But it’ll be a huge relief to both of them to finally have a deal agreed By the end they really just communicated via lawyers.

"But they both seemed to want to celebrate afterwards so it seems as though both sides are happy enough.

“They’ve both been determined to retain great relationships with their kids.”

Earlier this year, Noel- who also has daughter Anaïs, 23, with his former partner Meg Matthews - opened up about the split while talking about his “moody” new solo album ‘Council Skies' where he admitted it had been a "long and drawn-out process" that had affected his work.

He said: "Divorce is a long, drawn-out process, so it affects the mood of the album, for sure. The record goes up and down and for every kind of moody melancholy, there is an uplifting counterbalance after it.

"When you’re an artist you write about what you know, and I don’t really have much to say about life in general, as I don’t really give a f*** about most things I see on the news.

"So when things happen in your life that you can articulate, I tend to jump on them, and it makes for better art and it helps you come to terms with it.”