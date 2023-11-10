Freddie Prinze Jr. is "very strict" about his children's diets.

The 47-year-old actor has Charlotte, 14, and 11-year-old Rocky with his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, and explained that because he didn't have a choice but to eat healthily as a child, he has instilled the same discipline into his own kids.

He told UsWeekly: "You just have to be a jerk. It’s OK. My mom had zero issues being a jerk, as did most moms in the ‘80s. You bring a little of that last generation in and let it speak for you when you feel you can’t do it yourself. I mean, [we] didn’t have a choice when I was growing up. If I didn’t eat my dinner, that was my breakfast the next morning. So I’m very strict with my kids, especially with stuff in the home."

The ''She's All That' actor - who tied the knot with his 'Scooby-Doo' co-star in 2002 - went on to add that his children have been "exposed to everything" on the menu from a young age so he is now able to convince them to try a variety of different foods as he revealed that he does the majority of the cooking in their house.

He said: "My kids were eating sushi when they were super young. They’ve been exposed to everything when they were super young, so it got a lot easier. Sarah [does] make some things for the kids sometimes, but I do most of the cooking. We cook about three [or] four nights a week. … If you ask my kids what their favorite [meal is], it’s when I make Mexican truck food. They go really hard on that stuff."