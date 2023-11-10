Tarek El Moussa found "strength" in his kids when he was going through "dark times."

The 42-year-old star has daughter Taylor, 13, and eight-year-old Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall but admitted that after welcoming baby Tristan with second wife Heather Rae in January, admitted that he "never" imaged becoming a father again and has found love again despite initially believing he was not "worthy" of such a thing.

He wrote on Instagram: " I never thought in a million years that I would become a father again, let alone find the love of my life. But…the universe has a funny way of working out. Tay and Bray gave me the strength I needed to get me out of the darkest place in my entire life and @theheatherraeelmoussa taught me to love myself and others again when I thought I wasn’t worthy of being loved.

The former 'Flip or Flop' host has been working on a memoir for several years and used his post to reveal that it will finally be released in early 2024 as he joked that he will not be holding back any "juicy details" in the book.

He said: "As most of you might know, I’ve been writing a book, FLIP YOUR LIFE, for the past 7 years and it will finally be available on February 6th, 2024! This is an autobiography about everything I’ve been through in life, and no, I don’t hold back on the juicy details. I can’t wait to share my journey with you and hopefully inspire some of you!"

Earlier this year, Tarek admitted he was "so excited" to have become a dad for third time.

He told People: "I'm just obsessed with my kids. They're my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I'm so excited!"