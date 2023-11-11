Keke Palmer claimed Darius Jackson got "rough" with their son, leaving her fearing for his safety.

The 'Nope' actress has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and sole custody of eight-month-old Leodis after accusing the fitness instructor of domestic abuse and in documents submitted to the court, the 30-year-old star alleged she had to "step in" to prevent her former partner from "hurting" their baby as he changed his diaper.

In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, she wrote: "On September 26, 2023, I was concerned for Leo's safety after Darius became very frustrated with him when Leo was crying while Darius changed his diaper.

"Darius started getting rough with Leo physically and I stepped in to make sure Darius would not hurt him. Darius was angry and it almost became a tug of war with Leo."

When she took over changing Leo, Keke alleged Darius turned his aggression on her instead.

She continued: "Darius finally let go and Leo was not harmed, but as I was holding Leo trying to comfort him and finish changing his diaper, Darius hit me in the head before storming out of the room."

In her request for the restraining order, the former 'Scream Queens' star admitted she was "very concerned" about being able to keep her little boy safe without measures in place.

She said: “I am very concerned for Leo's safety with Darius given his violent, volatile, and jealous nature, comments he has made which have caused me grave concern, and the lack of restraint Darius has already exhibited regarding his temper in front of our son.”

A Los Angeles County judge has granted a temporary restraining order, which means the aspiring actor must stay at least 100 yards away from Keke and their son, as well as any childcare settings the boy attends.

Jackson is not allowed to have visitation with the baby, and Keke has been given temporary sole physical and legal custody until a hearing takes place on 5 December to determine any further action on the arrangement.

Jackson has appeared to have addressed the situation on X - formerly known as Twitter - as he took to the social media platform shortly after the decision was made to share a picture of himself and his son.

Alongside it, he wrote: "I love you, son. See you soon."