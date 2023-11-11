Hafthor Bjornsson and his wife Kelsey Henson have announced the "unbearable loss" of their daughter.

The 'Game of Thrones' actor and his spouse have been left devastated after she suffered a late miscarriage 21 weeks into her pregnancy but took comfort in the fact they were able to spend some time with little Grace after she was delivered.

They wrote in a joint Instagram message: “T.W stillbirth/delayed miscarriage. It is with great sorrow that we announce the birth of our daughter, Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir born Nov 8th at 21 1/2 weeks gestation.

“After a noticeable decrease in movement we found out her heart had stopped beating.

“Words cannot describe our pain of this loss or our happiness at being able to spend time with our daughter. She is absolutely beautiful, with blonde lashes and brows and a little smile for mom and dad. The love we feel for her is overwhelming.”

The couple - who also have three-year-old son Stormur, while the former World's Strongest Man is also dad to Theresa from a previous relationship - vowed that Grace's spirit will always live on through their family.

Their message concluded: “The grief we feel will be with us forever but so will the love. All of our hopes and dreams for her have been taken away from us but I know I will be with her again. Her spirit lives on through us and her siblings.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this time as we grieve this unbearable loss. Thank you all for any kind words and support.”

The couple had only announced Kelsey's pregnancy last month.

In a photo showing Kelsey in an open white shirt showing off her bump, alongside her husband and Stormur in the middle holding a sonogram photo and wearing a black t-shirt with the slogan 'Brother' on it, the 34-year-old star wrote: "Life is precious and I couldn't be happier to announce that our family is growing bigger.

"Kelsey is 19 weeks pregnant with a healthy child who we cannot wait to meet!"