Coleen Rooney insisted her legal battle with Rebekah Vardy was no "laughing matter".

The 37-year-old star - who is married to former footballer Wayne Rooney - was unsuccessfully sued by Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, 41, after she named her Instagram account as the source of leaks to the press and she admitted she was unhappy with the way the conflict was depicted in public.

Discussing why she decided to make her documentary series, 'The Real Wagatha Story, Coleen told E! News: "There was so much entertainment around it, like memes and stuff on social media.

"Even the press reports, it was like two schoolgirls b******* and fighting in the schoolyard.

"Obviously, going through it, it was not a laughing matter to me. I had never been involved in a court case before. It was daunting. It was draining and it made me ill."

Coleen - who has Kai, 13, Klay, 10, Kit, seven, and five-year-old Cass with Wayne - admitted the two-year legal battle took a toll on her and her family life because she "couldn't get it off [her] mind".

She said: "It was just always there, and that is where it drained me. I got anxiety. Even though I was physically there looking after the children, mentally, I wasn't. it was just always on my mind. I was snappy, I didn't want to be around people because I just didn't really want to talk about it with others."

After opening up about the case and in her new memoir, 'My Account', Coleen is ready to move on from the row now.

She said: "Now is the right time because I want to move on from it. Everyone else has had their say, I want to say my piece. I don't want that question getting asked all the time about the court case. So I thought that was the best way for me to do it."