Capcom's 'Resident Evil 4' will be available on Apple devices from December.

The acclaimed survival horror game will be available to download on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as on iPads and Macs sporting the M1 chip or later, from December 20, 2023, delivering the fear right into the palms of players' hands.

Accompanying the main game is the launch of the ‘Separate Ways’ story DLC. This expansion focuses on the covert mission of Ada Wong, introducing thrilling new gameplay mechanics that further enrich the adventure.

For gamers eagerly awaiting to embark on the nightmarish journey of 'Resident Evil 4', pre-orders are now available on the App Store. As a preview, players can download a free portion of Leon S. Kennedy's terrifying quest, allowing them to experience the visually captivating graphics and exceptional performance on Apple devices. Unlocking the full game requires a single purchase.

Universal Purchase support ensures that the game progress can be seamlessly carried across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, enabling players to enjoy the game at home or on-the-go.

'Resident Evil 4' on Apple devices boasts compatibility with a range of controllers, providing diverse options for players. Additionally, Mac users can utilize keyboard and mouse support, while iPhone and iPad users can take advantage of customizable touch controls for optimal portability.

Thanks to Capcom's cutting-edge RE ENGINE and the powerful Apple silicon, 'Resident Evil 4' will deliver an immersive experience on Apple devices. This includes the utilization of the A17 Pro chip on iPhone 15 Pro models and the M-series chips found in the latest MacBook Pro and iMac models. Featuring MetalFX Upscaling, the game promises remarkable performance and highly responsive gameplay across all supported Apple devices.

In addition to 'Resident Evil 4', players can also look forward to playing 'Resident Evil Village', the award-winning eighth instalment in the iconic franchise.

The game, along with its Winters' Expansion, is now available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPads with the M1 chip or later, ensuring a chilling and thrilling gaming experience on Apple devices.