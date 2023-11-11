Jonathan Bennett reveals which of his Mean Girls co-stars called him out for THIS bad habit...

Jonathan Bennett hangs up the phone without saying goodbye.

The 42-year-old actor is best known for playing high school heartthrob Aaron Samuels in the 2004 classic 'Mean Girls' and revealed that his co-star Lacey Chabert - who played Gretchen Wieners - actually phoned him back to scold him for it.

He told UsWeekly: " I never say goodbye on the phone; I just hang up because I’m done with the conversation. One time, Lacey Chabert called me back and told me I had to start saying goodbye and that I couldn’t just hang up anymore."

Jonathan - who also starred alongside Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried in the film that serves as a parody of the high school clique system - also revealed that whilst his 'Mean Girls' character was a football player, he had never even kicked a soccer ball until he was cast in the movie and instead when he was growing up, he performed on a makesift stage as he joked that these days he is "most nervous" around Broadway divas.

He said: " I was the bulldog mascot for my high school because I couldn’t play sports or be a cheerleader - I never kicked a soccer ball until I had to on set for 'Mean Girls!'.

"Instead of asking my dad to build a treehouse [when I was a kid], I asked for a stage to be built in my basement with a working red curtain and a spotlight. He actually did it. Meeting a Broadway diva, especially Elphaba from' Wicked', makes me more nervous than anything in the world. I break out in hives"

The 'Christmas on Cherry Lane' star also revealed that he spent much of his childhood flying airplanes with his father and while he doesn't have a licence, he has known how to "take off and land" since he was a kid.

He said: "I grew up flying airplanes with my dad. I don’t have a licence, but I’ve been able to take off and land a plane since I was 10."

