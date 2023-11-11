Joey Fatone has insisted that he underwent fat removal surgery for himself.

The *NSYNC star, 46, has undergone both hair restoration and fat removal in recent months and insisted that it was all because he wants to "look better" in his clothes and there he had some excess weight that he was unable to shift no matter how much dieting or exercise he did.

He told People: "I'm definitely starting to see the results now. My stomach had kind of a nice little hump underneath it and now it doesn't. Same with my back. It's crazy because it's one of those

things I never thought I'd do, but then there's just this unwanted fat that even if you lost weight or no matter how you dieted, just certain things you can't get rid of.

"Look, I'm just trying to look a little bit better in the way that I look in clothes. That's really what I want to do, what I want to do for myself. I've had so many people in this industry tell me that I need to lose weight and look a certain way, blah blah blah. I mean, I may lose a little bit of weight but I'm still going to be the same person I've been. I'm not going to get drastically cut. Unless someone calls me up for a Marvel movie!"

The 'Bye Bye Bye' hitmaker - who opted to have a type of minimally invasive surgery on his stomach - went on to add that it is "crazy" just how many men have had work done at some point in their life but claimed they never speak up about it because they are too "embarrassed" to do so although he insisted that no-one should really care.

He added: "It's crazy how many guys get work done. They don't broadcast it because a lot of men are very shy or embarrassed about it, but there's nothing to be embarrassed about! I'm never afraid to tell people about this stuff.

"Who cares? Two years ago things were a little thinner up there, and I'm on television. I had to start wearing this spray to fill in my hair, and I just hated it

"Every time I was on TV I was spraying my hair and it was just a pain in the butt. So I was like, I want to get plugs to fill it in."