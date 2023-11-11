Kendra Wilkinson has finished her treatment for depression and anxiety.

The 38-year-old reality star - who has Hank Jr 12, and nine-year-old Alijah with ex-husband Hank Baskett - was said to be suffering from " panic attacks" in September over the stresses brought on by parenthood and her job in real estate but is now "happy" to share with her fans that she has undergone treatment and is "full of gratitude" for life.

She wrote on Instagram: "I just recently finished treatment for my depression and anxiety. Beyond happy to share this information since there were articles written about it. Might as well give you the full update. Lol

"Being a solo act can get heavy sometimes and life can get challenging but i do the best I can and push with positive energy. Back on my feet. Happily working in real estate, taking care of my babies and myself. Great friends. Heart is full of gratitude!!"(sic)

The 'Kendra Sells Hollywood' star - who first became know as one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends - previously opened up about her struggles following her 2019 divorce and claimed that the split had "triggered [her] depression" and "lost everything" during her break from television.

Speaking on the ' On Display with Melissa Gorga' podcast, she said: "I went through a divorce, lost everything I knew, which was my TV show. I had a TV show every year until my divorce. Then my divorce happened and all of a sudden, now I'm left with no marriage, I'm left with no show, I had to move into a little house — I didn't understand what was going on and all of a sudden I had to do some intense healing

"For years, I didn't have fame. I didn't have everything I knew for a really long time. I didn't know who I was. I was so lost."