Rachel Bilson has to remind herself to stop caring about what other people think of her.

The 42-year-old actress is known for making frank confessions about her sex life and other personal topics and admitted that she often finds herself wanting to apologise but then remembers the wisdom her mother has always instiled into her.

She told E! News: "My mom's quote to me my whole life is, 'It's none of my business what other people think of me. I have to remind myself of that a lot, because I want to be like, 'Oh my god, I'm so sorry!' or make excuses or explain. Sometimes I'm like, 'Ooh, I said that.'"

'The O.C' star went on to add that she wants her 'Broad Idea' podcast to be a "safe space" for listeners and hopes they feel that anything can be discussed without judgement.

She said:" The whole reason for the podcast is to create a safe space where people can talk about anything and be heard and accepted."

Earlier this year, Rachel revealed that she likes to be "f****** manhandled" in the bedroom.

Rachel - who has nine-year-old Briar Rose with ex-partner Hayden Christensen - said on the 'Women on Top' podcast: "I like missionary. I've learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top. But missionary is my favorite. I want to be f****** manhandled."

The TV star made headlines when she joked when it comes to her former flame Bill Hader, she mostly misses his "big d***".

Chuckling about the revelation now, she told the podcast that sometimes a bigger size is no laughing matter.

She added: "[My] least favorite [position] - depending on the actual d*** - is doggy because it can go so deep and hurt."

The 'Hart of Dixie' actress also made waves when she admitted she struggled to have an orgasm until she was 38, but she has since clarified her comments and insisted she wasn't trying to "shade" any of her former partners.

Speaking on 'The Nick Viall Files' podcast, she explained: "It has nothing to do with any partner. It had to do with me knowing my body."