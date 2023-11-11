King Charles unveiled a statue of his late mother Queen Elizabeth at the special Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday (11.11.23).

The 74-year-old monarch acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother in September 2022 and, unveiled life-size bronze artwork of her at the Royal Albert Hall in London his wife QueenCamilla drew back the curtain to reveal a statue made of Prince Phillip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

The royal couple were joined at the event by Charles' son Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, - who wore one of Queen Elizabeth's necklaces to honour the late monarch - as well as Charles' sister Anne, Princess Royal and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also in attendance.

Statues of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert were also unveiled, having been created by artist Poppy Field and commissioned by the Royal Albert Hall in honour of the historic concert hall's 150th anniversary.

Ian McCulloch, president of the Royal Albert Hall, said: "It is particularly fitting for our distinctive building to mark the contribution to our history of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who supported and attended the hall devotedly for so many decades."

At the event, performances were given by 'Dancing on My Own' hitmaker Calum Scott, war veteran and 'Britain's Got Talent' winner Colin Thackery and tenor Alfie Boe, who gave a rendition of 'Bring Him Home' from 'Les Miserables'.

The event was held to the honour sacrifice of servicemen and women and mark but also 80 years since The Battle of the Atlantic and the 70th anniversary of the Korean War and the Princess Royal led a tribute to those who lost their lives.

On Remembrance Sunday (12.11.23), the King is expected to lead dignitaries in laying memorial wreaths at Cenotaph to honour the lives of those who fought in the wars.