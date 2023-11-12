Taylor Swift planted a kiss on her boyfriend Travis Kelce following her Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker performed a gig at the Argentine capital's Estadio River Plate on Saturday (11.11.23) night and celebrated afterwards by rushing into the arms of the NFL star and embracing him.

During the show, Taylor had changed the lyrics to her song 'Karma' to reflect her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

She sang: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

Taylor's display of affection comes after the couple were spotted having dinner together in the city on Friday (10.11.23) after Kelce had arrived in South America on the same day.

The pair dined at a private room at Elena restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires - after the 'Anti-Hero' singer's gig was postponed until Sunday (12.11.23) due to bad weather - and were joined by Taylor's father Scott Kingsley Swift.

An insider told People that Travis was "beaming" during the evening and that he and Taylor, 33, had "looked so cute on their low-key date night".

The source added: "They also left holding hands... and the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out."

Travis had previously hinted to his brother Jason Kelce during an episode of their podcast that he was heading to join Taylor in Argentina for the start of the Latin American leg of her record-breaking tour.

The 34-year-old NFL star told 'New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce': "I might just say f*** it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know. My skin's getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny."