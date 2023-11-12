Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are struggling to find the time for date nights.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professionals admit that their schedules are too hectic with the popular TV show currently on air but are desperate to spend some quality time together once it finishes.

Speaking to Closer US magazine, Peta said: "Right now, it's hard. We're both working full time, but it will start soon, especially when the show comes to a close for me.

"You really do have to carve out the time. It's important to go out for dinner, go see a movie, go out and do anything."

The couple – who have sons Shai, six, and Rio, four months – celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this year and Maks explained that a "great foundation" is the key to the couple's relationship.

The 43-year-old dancer said: "I think the secret to a happy marriage is a great foundation. In a world where people want a building with colours, lights and all this stuff, they have to think about the building's foundation first.

"We live in a world where it's so easy to run away from each other, it's so easy to divorce."

Maks continued: "I believe in fundamental things. We have that spark, we have that love. I don't want to be without her and she's sad without me. Every time one of us is going on a plane, there's tears."

Despite the pair's experience on 'Dancing with the Stars', Peta tries not to "bombard" her husband with choreography for the show – where she is partnered with 'The Brady Bunch' actor Barry Williams.

The 37-year-old star said: "I feel like if I do bombard him with stuff, it's not the best dynamic for us.

"We usually choreograph with another male pro dancer who is not on the show. We choreograph on them and then we put that choreography on our celebrities.

"I don't need to have (Maks) there every step of the way. I've done this for long enough now."