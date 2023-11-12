Britney Spears was wowed by Taylor Swift before she was famous.

The 'Oops!... I Did It Again' star took to Instagram on Saturday (11.11.23) to reveal that she first met the 'Blank Space' hitmaker backstage at one of her concerts in 2003.

Britney was already a global superstar at the time but was left astonished by 14-year-old Taylor's singing ability.

In a post on the image-sharing site, Britney wrote: "This is way back when but kinda cool.. During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door.

"My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself.

There was a knock, and then he said: 'I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you'. I was like, 'Of course!!!'.

Britney, 41, continued: "He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar I was like wow wow she's unbelievable!!!

"We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She's stunning!!! Girl crush.'"

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Britney's memoir 'The Woman in Me' had sold over a million copies in the US in its first week following publication last month.

Gallery Books, a division of Simon and Schuster, revealed that the tell-all book sold 1.1 million copies across the US, including pre-orders, print books, ebooks and audiobooks formats.

It has also been a success globally, selling an estimated 2.4 million copies in print across the world after being published in 26 languages/ territories.

Britney said: "I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support."