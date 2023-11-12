Paris Hilton feels like "the luckiest girl in the world" to be married to Carter Reum

The 42-year-old star has taken to social media to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at their wedding anniversary celebrations, posting a photo of a huge bouquet of flowers that she sent to her husband.

Alongside the image, Paris - who tied the knot in 2021 - wrote on her Instagram Story: "Special anniversary surprise to my love."

The roses featured different shades of pink and were arranged in a heart shape.

The blonde beauty - who has Phoenix, nine months, with Carter - said: "Happy anniversary baby, I love you. So beautiful."

Paris also posted another heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram.

Alongside some throwback snaps from their wedding day, Paris wrote: "Before 2021, 11:11 was just my favorite time of day [star emojis] Now it's the anniversary of one of the best days of my life [heart emojis] Happy 2 year anniversary my love! [heart emojis] Thank you for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day. [queen emoji] So happy and grateful for this beautiful life we are building together Love you so much Dada (sic)"

In October, Paris revealed that she would love to have a baby girl.

The TV star told E! News: "I can't wait to have my own little princess one day and that's something that we talk about and think about all the time."

Paris loves the challenge of motherhood.

The reality star also revealed that she's "never felt so happy".

Paris shared: "It's been such a special time.

"My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner - just my everything.

"It's been amazing being a mom, being a wife and this new phase of my life. I just never felt so happy."