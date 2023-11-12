JLS are "cherishing" life on tour.

The chart-topping boyband - which includes Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill - have relished their 15-night arena tour in the UK, and they don't want it to end.

Oritse told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This arena tour has been incredible. We didn’t know what to expect having done a comeback tour only two years ago, but the reception from the fans has been amazing.

"We don’t want it to end, to be honest, but we’re glad we’ve got the opportunity to do it all over again next summer at a run of outdoor shows."

Aston, 35, has also loved the experience of being back on the road.

He shared: "It’s been so special to invite some of our friends in the industry to surprise the audience.

"We brought Fleur East and Max George from The Wanted out in Manchester, Olly Murs in London last night and Tinie Tempah tonight.

"These are artists who are personal friends or peers we have grown up with in the industry. Olly toured with us in the summer of 2010, so it was special to bring him out in London all these years later."

Despite this, JB explained that the experience of touring has changed a lot over recent years.

The 36-year-old singer said: "Tour life isn’t quite the same as it used to be, there have been so many kids backstage - between ours, our crew and team.

"It’s pretty special to see them enjoying our music and singing all the words to songs we released before they were even born.

"We’re cherishing it now, as no doubt in a few years we won’t be cool to them any more."