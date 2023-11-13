Nintendo faces "an extremely high hurdle" to please fans with the 'Legend of Zelda' movie.

That is according to Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of the money-spinning gaming franchise, who has warned Nintendo that it'll be tough to satisfy the 'Zelda' fans.

Following the company's latest earnings report, Shigeru said: "Regarding the live-action film of 'The Legend of Zelda', I know we face an extremely high hurdle in producing a film that will not disappoint the global fan base. With this challenge in mind, I have been discussing this project with Avi Arad, Chairman of Arad Productions Inc., for about ten years."

Shigeru insisted that the company is determined to help create a great movie.

He said: "Movies are just like games, in that you need to spend a lot of time working on them until you get to something you're satisfied with. Movies therefore need sponsors who can lend their full support until completion.

"For the production of our movies, Nintendo itself acts as a sponsor. To produce the movie, we were able to assemble a group of people who are willing to commit time to the production until we come up with something we feel confident about."