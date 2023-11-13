Microsoft has fixed issues with Teams and the Xbox gaming platform.

Around 3,000 users of the services reported a number of faults with the programmes across Europe and the UK, according to the outage track Downdetector.

Users said they were unable to access and play their latest offering in the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise, which was released on Friday (10.11.23), but the tech giant quickly brought out a fix to the problem, which they claim was because of “an artificial increase in synthetic network traffic”.

A spokesperson said on X: "We've made configuration changes to remediate impact and after monitoring the service, we've confirmed the issue is now resolved.”

The glitches come after Microsoft had "identified some anomalies within our network infrastructure".

According to their official communications, the issue was only experienced by people in the UK and Germany but many in Poland and Sweden described having the same hitch.

Gamers expressed their discontent online after forking out £69.99 for their digital copy of ‘Modern Warfare 3’ – the first title to drop after Microsoft bought its developer Activision Blizzard for $69 billion in October to host their games on their streaming service- when they were met with difficulties logging and connecting to the server.

One user posted on X: "Can't access any games. Being told 'the person who bought this needs to sign in' and nothing is working.”