Britney Spears was gripped by a “girl crush” when she first met Taylor Swift.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, who has made global headlines with brutal revelations about divorce and her family feuds in her ‘The Woman in Me’ memoir, made the admission while sharing a much more upbeat anecdote about her past on social media.

She said on her Instagram about first meeting Taylor, now 33, in 2000: “During my ‘Oops Tour’, I got a knock at my door.

“There was a knock, and then (a manager) said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.’”

Britney added Taylor went on to sing a “beautiful song with her guitar”.

She said: “I was like wow wow she’s unbelievable!!! We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation.

“Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She’s stunning!!! Girl crush.”

Britney’s story was posted alongside two images of her with a teenage Taylor – one of which was taken in 2003 and the other from 2008.

Both the Grammy-winning stars have plenty in common, after building up legions of fans, selling out arenas around the world and sealing record-breaking music deals.

Britney revealed in her memoir she aborted Justin’s baby during their relationship from 1999 to 2002 as he “didn’t want to be a father” when they were together.

The stories prompted Justin, 42, to turn off his social media comments two days after the release of the autobiography – which led to trolls then turning their hatred on his wife Jessica, 41.

They targeted her for dating “cheat” Justin after Britney said in her book he had flings with two famous women behind her back when they were dating – one of whom is believed to be 48-year-old All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.