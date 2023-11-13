JoJo Siwa is losing her hair because of "stress" brought on by fame.

The 20-year-old star has been in the public eye since she was a child competing on 'Dance Moms' and described early fame as the "hardest thing ever" as she revealed that near-lifelong fame has left her "balding" amid the pressure.

Speaking in a clip from her upcoming appearance on 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test', she said: "It's been the hardest thing ever. I judge myself at everything. Everything gets judged. You know, people told me I have a receding hairline, they don't know that I have a stress rash and that's why I'm balding right here. A 12-year-old shouldn't have a stress rash on their head that makes them bald, but I did."

The former Nickelodeon star went on to deal with the pressures of being a celebrity by spending a significant amount of time alone when she is at home because she doesn't always have "fun" when she goes all and about.

She said: "When I'm home, I tend to be a longer. I like to do things alone. I like to have my solitude time. Because the reality is, it's hard for me to go places. It's not always fun for me to go places. It's work, you know?"

JoJo came out as gay in January 2021 and recently reflected that after announcing her sexuality to the world, she found comfort on social media.

She told E! News: "I knew that even if everyone around me didn't support me that there was gonna be people online that did.

"And I knew that I was gonna find those people and I was really excited about that," she added. "I always told myself it was gonna be easier to come out online than it was in person. And I do believe that's very true."