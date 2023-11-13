Chrishell Stause has "changed" her Christmas traditions since she married G Flip.

The 42-year-old reality star tied the knot with musician G Flip - whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo - earlier this year and explained that because her family has moved around so much since she lived in her hometown of Draffenville, Kentucky, she has now decided to spend the holidays with her in-laws in their native Australia instead.

She told People: "Our traditions have changed. Our family has kind of moved and shifted, and people have moved around, so now we're spending Thanksgiving and Christmas in Australia when it's cold and miserable where my family's at. And then we will go over that way when it's nice and warm. G got nominated for six ARIA Awards, so fingers crossed for that. I'm going to go there for the award show, and I'll stay there for the holidays as well."

The 'Selling Sunset' star was then asked if Christmas would "feel" any different now that she is married, but is not sure if things can get any "better" because they are happy as things are right now.

She said: "I don't know. We're already in that lovey stage, so I don't know that it'll be any better, but you know what, you can always."

The real estate agent - who previously dated 'Selling Sunset' co-star Jason Oppenheim - also revealed that if she is a good friend of the person, she is "excellent" at finding the right gift and will put the time and effort in for them.

She said: "If I know the person really well, I'm an excellent gift-giver. I like to put a lot of time and thought into it, and really make it perfect."