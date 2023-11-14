'Yellowjackets' star Samantha Hanratty has married Christian DeAnda.

The 28-year-old actress and the pre-production assistant - who has worked on 'The Suicide Squad' - tied the knot at Terra Mia Vineyards in Paso Robles, California, on Saturday (11.11.23).

Samantha, who is bisexual, wanted guests to only attend if they had supported her "no matter who" she ended up with, and admitted she had "quite a few declines".

Speaking about the 140 friends and family in attendance at their wedding, she told The Knot Magazine: "I wanted to make it very clear that if you don't believe in love for all, and you don't celebrate love for all, we'd rather you send your best wishes.

"I'm bisexual and really wanted the people there to be ones who would have supported me no matter who I ended up with.

"A lot of my friends happen to be queer, and I didn't want a situation where anybody feels any way other than loved and respected. And so I've had quite a few declines."

Discussing the moment the couple exchanged vows, which they wrote themselves, Samantha said: "The tears were flowing."

Samantha's mother, Ellen Hanratty, planned the wedding - which was officiated by the 'Jack and the Beanstalk' star's cousin Christopher Senderling - and she had plenty of experience after previously planning nuptials for four of her other daughters.

Speaking about her mum, Samantha said: "I'm the fifth daughter to get married, so she knows what she's doing.

"My mom loves doing DIY projects and we've been so lucky to have her do it all."

Christian had been to the venue several times before, when he was working for a catering company during his college years.

Samantha, who is teetotal, wasn't initially sure about getting hitched at a vineyard, but she "knew it was the place" as soon as she saw it.

She said: "I wasn't sure I wanted to have my wedding at a vineyard, but the moment I saw the property, I knew it was the place.

"I had three other venues to go view and I cancelled them immediately."