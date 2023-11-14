Dame Joan Collins feels "positively nun-like" compared to actresses today.

The 90-year-old star - who married fifth husband Percy in 2002 - has reflected on being labelled a "man-eater" earlier in her life, and she pointed to a double standard in the way people look at women and their sex lives.

In an episode of 'Louis Theroux Interviews...' set to air on BBC Two in the UK next week, she said: "If you compare how I was in the '50s, '60s and '70s in between husbands with the way that some actresses — I shan’t mention any names — are today, I was positively nun-like really.

"Yeah, I had a lot of boyfriends at [drama school] Rada — it was the normal things that you do.

"You try out different permutations of men.”

Joan - who has previously been married to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ronald S. Kass and Peter Holm - joked she walked down the aisle so many times because she has faith in the idea of marriage, and with Percy it's "finally" paid off.

She added: “I believe in marriage — which is why I’ve done it five times — and I finally have a wonderful marriage.

“Percy is 30-odd years younger than me, but I don’t even feel my age. I don’t even talk about it, I don’t even think about it.

“I have some friends around my age and I don’t find them interesting — everyone’s gotten older except me.”

And he got the vote of approval from her late sister Jackie Collins, who died aged 77 in 2015, and she revealed they "all got along" before her tragic death after a battle with cancer.

Joan said: "Unfortunately a lot of people in my life she hated. Luckily she adored Percy and we all got along in the last, sadly, few years of her life.

"It’s so sad. I think of her all the time, but that’s life, isn’t it?”