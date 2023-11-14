Hilary Duff feels like "rejection" is "coming full circle" for her as she teaches her son some life lessons.

The former 'Lizzie McGuire' actress has reflected on her experiences as a child star dealing with not getting all the roles she wanted, and her 11-year-old son Luca is having his own worries when it comes to making the sports team.

Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "I think the rejection thing is kind of coming full circle to me right now because I don't think I've quite processed how much rejection you have to deal with as a child actor, or just even in this business in general.

“My son, he's doing club sports, and you have to continue to basically audition. It's not called 'audition' in sports, but that's my language.

“I'm like, ‘Are you ready for rehearsal? OK, it’s practice, got it. ‘You got your costume on? Oh, it's your uniform. Yeah, yeah, yeah.’

"But he has to continue to make the team every season and he's always like, ‘What if I don't get it? What if I don’t get it?’

"And I'm like, ‘You don't know how many auditions I didn't get. You don't know how many times I got told no. Like, we gotta just drop it. If it doesn't work out, we move on.’”

Talk show host Drew - who broke out as a child actress in 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' in 1982 when she was seven years old - told Hilary that she takes some comfort from her own career snubs.

She explained: "I had such a bizarre relationship with rejection so early in my life that I appreciated what it gave to me, which was thinking there was enough room for everyone and that being competitive was unnecessary because there really is enough room for everybody.”

However, her guest pointed out: “Still a hard one sometimes."

Drew continued: “And people have a competitive spirit. That's a healthy thing. I get that.

“But it is weird to be a kid that you find out it's not going to be you and you're like, ‘OK, I have to figure out how I function through that.’”