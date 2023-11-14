Chris Pine has vowed to continue wearing "short shorts" until his "legs go".

The 43-year-old actor is not afraid to show off his pins in teeny shorts and has declared the look "a vibe".

He told E! News: “I don’t think there’s anything to defend. It’s called a short, isn’t it? They’re supposed to be short.

“Corduroy shorts. Short, short. I mean, it’s a vibe. It’s the best vibe. It’s like a Tom Selleck vibe. it’s like ’70s surfer vibe. I prefer that than like the long, like, you know…”

He added: “So I’ll be wearing the short shorts. I mean until the legs go."

Meanwhile, Chris is set to voice King Magnifico in the upcoming Disney animated film 'Wish'.

The company's distribution boss Tony Chambers revealed the news that the 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' star will be lending his voice to the picture during the studio's CinemaCon presentation in April.

Chris joins a cast that includes Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk.

His character is the ruler of Rosas, a magical kingdom where wishes really do come true.

'Wish' screenwriter Jennifer Lee said: "As the most powerful person in the kingdom, King Magnifico needed to be played by someone who could give all the charm, cleverness and charisma to this magnanimous character, and Chris is beautifully bringing all of that and then some."

Chris is also expected to reprise his role as James T. Kirk in the long-awaited 'Star Trek 4' movie, which is "still on the tracks", according to a September Collider interview with writer Lindsey Anderson Beer.

The 'Don't Worry Darling' actor previously admitted he was "frustrated" about being kept out of the loop after it was removed from Paramount's release calendar following director Matt Shakman's departure.

Back in March, Pine told Esquire magazine: "I don't know anything. In 'Star Trek' land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything.

"I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors."