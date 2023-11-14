Olivia Rodrigo is "living the dream".

The 20-year-old pop star was recently nominated for six Grammy Awards - including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Rock Song - and Olivia has admitted to being amazed by her own success.

The chart-topping star - who released 'Guts', her second album, in September - told E! News: "I was with my mom when they announced it, and she's just crying. I'm with my best friend. It was so exciting. Best Rock Song, too, was incredible. I was so excited about that.

"I'm living the dream, couldn't be more grateful."

Olivia is currently preparing to embark on her Guts World Tour, and she can't wait to hit the road.

The singer shared: "It's really fun. I'm trying to lean into sort of rockier elements. So, I'm hoping people will be able to jump up and down and scream a few songs."

Olivia will be joined on her upcoming tour by the likes of The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf, and she's excited to see them all in action.

The pop star previously told PEOPLE: "They're all artists that I'm just super inspired by, and I just love their work so much. I'm so excited.

"The show's going to be really fun. I'm planning everyone in my head just screaming and dancing along to all these incredible artists, and I feel so lucky that they're coming along with me. It's going to be a great time."

Olivia is also planning to do some covers during her tour.

She said: "Doing covers of people's songs is so much fun. It just makes each show so special and unique, so I'm definitely planning on doing that."