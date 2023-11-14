Matt LeBlanc will "never forget" Matthew Perry.

The 56-year-old actor has taken to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to his former 'Friends' co-star, who died on October 28, aged 54.

Alongside a series of throwback photos, Matt - who played Joey Tribbiani on 'Friends' - wrote on Instagram: "Matthew

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.

"It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.

"Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.

"And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me. (sic)"

In 2021, Matt admitted that he shared a life-long bond with his 'Friends' co-stars.

The cast of the hit sitcom reunited for an HBO special, and Matt relished spending time with Matthew, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

He told PEOPLE at the time: "It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed. We pick up right where we left off."

Matt confessed to having "significant relationships" with his co-stars - even though 'Friends' ended in 2004.

He explained: "I think everybody sort of has a relationship like that in their life.

"You know that when you have a conversation with that person, it's really heartfelt, it's honest, it's open. You know that there's no ulterior motive. They're significant relationships.'"

Meanwhile, the 'Friends' cast issued a joint statement after Matthew passed away.

They said at the time: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.

"We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."