'Young Sheldon' will end after the upcoming seventh season.

The 'Big Bang Theory' spin-off - which stars Iain Armitage as a young Sheldon Cooper, who was played by Jim Parsons in the classic sitcom - is set to air its final episode on May 16, having first hit the small screen in 2017.

In a joint statement, executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre said: “Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience.

"We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire 'Young Sheldon' family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

The show followed Sheldon Cooper as a nine-year-old prodigy with his family in Texas as he navigated high school and the wider world.

Jim reprised his role as Shelton for the show, provided the voice of the adult version of the character reflecting on his childhood.

CBS Entertainment's Amy Reisenbach hailed the comedy as proof "lightning can strike twice" after it looked to recapture the huge success of 'The Big Bang Theory'.

She added: “As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice.

"It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start.

"We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons.

"We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”

The end of 'Young Sheldon' comes amid plenty of speculation about the next spin-off set in 'The Big Bang Theory' world, with a new show confirmed for streaming service Max earlier this year.

However, Lorre reently told TVLine: "It’s prenatal. Yeah, you don’t talk about the birth until the second trimester, I believe, is the rule.

"That’s a long way of saying no, I’ve got nothing to say about it other than it’s something that we are discussing."