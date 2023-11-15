Scarlett Johansson would like to play a zombie version of Black Widow.

The 38-year-old actress first appeared as the Marvel character - also known as Natasha Romanof - in 2010's 'Iron Man 2' and reprised the role in eight films. The character was killed off in 'Avengers: Endgame' but returned for solo prequel 'Black Widow' in 2021 and now Scarlett fears she's run out of ways to play Black Widow.

During an appearance on the 'Today' show , she was asked if she could possibly revive the character and she replied: "Like a loophole? I feel like that’s kind of the end, right? Like can you come back? Could it be a vampire version of the character? Cause I’m here for that, like a zombie version, maybe.”

Host Al Roker then asked whether she had been approached by movie bosses about the possibility of a return and she responded by saying: "You really ask the hard questions. I feel like I have to tell you, but I actually don’t have to tell you, Al. I do not, but I want to so bad."

In another conversation with host Savannah Guthrie, Scarlett admitted she couldn't see a way back for the character but a return would not be impossible. She conceded: "It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a marvel, but who knows? I’m not sure."

It comes after fellow Marvel star Tom Hiddleston hinted his time-travelling character Loki could make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite being killed off onscreen.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the actor - who reprised Loki for a spin-off series on Disney Plus - explained: "I mean … time-slipping technically gives Loki some interesting moves he can make. Speaking for myself, Loki’s died a few times. I’m still here. I don’t know that death is necessarily … I mean death is - death is up for grabs, as an existential question! That’s all I can give you!"