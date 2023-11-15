Scarlett Johansson would like to play zombie version of Black Widow

Published
2023/11/15 08:00 (GMT)

Scarlett Johansson would like to play a zombie version of Black Widow.

The 38-year-old actress first appeared as the Marvel character - also known as Natasha Romanof - in 2010's 'Iron Man 2' and reprised the role in eight films. The character was killed off in 'Avengers: Endgame' but returned for solo prequel 'Black Widow' in 2021 and now Scarlett fears she's run out of ways to play Black Widow.

During an appearance on the 'Today' show , she was asked if she could possibly revive the character and she replied: "Like a loophole? I feel like that’s kind of the end, right? Like can you come back? Could it be a vampire version of the character? Cause I’m here for that, like a zombie version, maybe.”

Host Al Roker then asked whether she had been approached by movie bosses about the possibility of a return and she responded by saying: "You really ask the hard questions. I feel like I have to tell you, but I actually don’t have to tell you, Al. I do not, but I want to so bad."

In another conversation with host Savannah Guthrie, Scarlett admitted she couldn't see a way back for the character but a return would not be impossible. She conceded: "It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a marvel, but who knows? I’m not sure."

It comes after fellow Marvel star Tom Hiddleston hinted his time-travelling character Loki could make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite being killed off onscreen.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the actor - who reprised Loki for a spin-off series on Disney Plus - explained: "I mean … time-slipping technically gives Loki some interesting moves he can make. Speaking for myself, Loki’s died a few times. I’m still here. I don’t know that death is necessarily … I mean death is - death is up for grabs, as an existential question! That’s all I can give you!"

© BANG Media International

scarlettjohansson tomhiddleston

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.