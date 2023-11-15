Prince Harry is said to have called his dad King Charles for the first time in six months to wish the monarch a happy 75th birthday.

The royal, 39, has reportedly not spoken to his father since April, just before Charles’ coronation, but he’s now apparently finally picked up the phone from his mansion in Los Angeles, where his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is also said to have spoken to the king.

A source told The Sun: “The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday.”

Despite the apparent gesture, the insider says there is a long road ahead to healing the rife between Harry – who has son Archie, four, and daughter Lilibet, two, with his 42-year-old wife – and the royals since the publication of his bombshell memoir ‘Spare’ and his and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey after they left Britain for a new life in America.

The source said: “There is still a long way to go to mend the rift created over many years – and the deeper issues caused by allegations in the Netflix series and Spare are not healed with a phone call.”

Charles had insisted his birthday would be a “normal working day” and spent it helping those suffering from food poverty and to recognise the work of the NHS’ staff and midwives.

He was joined by his wife Queen Camilla, 74, in Didcot, Oxon, on Tuesday (14.11.23) to launch his ‘Coronation Food Project’, which aims to end food waste. He laughed nervously as he was treated to a rendition of Happy Birthday at the South Oxford Food and Education Alliance.

Harry’s book contained a string of allegations about his life with the royals, including secrets about his relationship with his father and a claim his older brother Prince William, 41, brawled with him in a fight as their relationship fell apart over the younger prince’s marriage to Meghan.