Meg Ryan wasn't trying to bring back her iconic 1990s hairdo with her latest bob.

The 61-year-old actress left fans in awe last month when she appeared on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' sported a new hairstyle which seemed to be a call back to her memorable look, which was affectionately nicknamed 'The Meg' at the time.

However, her hairstylist Sally Hershberger has admitted she didn't expect the new look to give people such nostalgic feelings for her classic 'do.

She told People: "I completely forgot about how big of a deal her hair was. It wasn’t premeditated.”

She clarified that the "effortless" bob is unique to her 2023 style, rather than a recreation of her '90s look.

The pair first met in the early 1990s on a shoot for Harper's Bazaar magazine, while 'The Meg' itself was conceived on the set of 1995 movie 'French Kiss' as the stylist was coming up with a disheveled look for her character Kate, which still resonates with women around the world.

She added: "I go to the airports and see a million Meg ladies walking around. So many women."

Sally explained that her friend and frequent client "loves to laugh and have fun", and she's not one to stress when it comes to having to switch up her hair for a role.

She explained: "She’s so into the script and into working when you’re on a set with her. She’s not like, ‘Oh, I love my hair!’ She sometimes goes, ‘Oh, my hair looks amazing. Great.’”