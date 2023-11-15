'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth' will make players "sick" if they try to play it all in one go.

Ryu Ga Gotoku studio boss Masayoshi Yokoyama has opened up about the upcoming game's length and described it as a "monster-class game" lasting longer than any other game in the franchise.

In an interview translated from Japanese, he told Game Watch: "If you go at it continuously, you'll get sick, and it won't end with just one or two all-nighters.

Yokoyama is worried the scale of the game might be enough to put people off, and so the studio is trying to drum up support before its release.

He added: "We have to get people to play the game in about a week or a month, even at the cost of their health, which is why it's our duty as creators to generate enough to be excited about.

"I've thought this way for the past year or two - for a game like Infinite Wealth, we have to get a festival going on.

"It would feel kind of rude to just drop such a long game and be done with it."