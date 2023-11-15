Samsung is teaming with Boosteroid to bring video games to people without the need for a console.

The tech giant has announced a partnership with the streaming company, which allows people with a supported Samsung smart TV, monitor or project to access the Boosteroid app.

The cloud gaming platform will let users dive into big titles without needing a PlayStation or Xbox.

Customers are able to download individual apps directly onto their TVs from Samsung's own app store, and play any games supported in the catalogue.

For example, the Xbox app lets gamers dive right into the likes of 'Halo Infinite', 'Microsoft Flight Simulator' and 'Starfield'.

Although a console isn't needed, a controller of some kind is still required, and the Samsung Gaming Hub does support both Xbox and PlayStation handsets, as well as the Luna controller.

If you don't have any of those, there's still the option for virtual controllers on your phone, or even your TV remote.