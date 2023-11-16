Joel Madden and Nicole Richie go to therapy together.

The Good Charlotte rocker admitted he and his wife - who have Harlow, 15, and 14-year-old Sparrow together - have put in "lots" of work to keep their 17-year relationship on track.

Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the host complemented Joel and Nicole for "working on themselves".

She said: "I know each one of you together and individually. And you do the work."

Joel replied: "Lots of therapy. I don't think we pretend to be perfect either... I think we're all human."

The 44-year-old actor went on to heap praise on his "amazing" wife and credited her parents, singer Lionel Richie and his ex-wife Brenda Harvey-Richie, for instilling good values into the blonde beauty growing up.

He said: "The more you know her, the more you love her. It takes time to get to know her. But she's just classy. Lionel and Brenda did a good job, they raised her with a lot of integrity and a lot of class."

And Joel insisted it is "easy" to be a parent because his children are so "great".

He said: "We got lucky with our kids. They're easy.

"I always tell my kids, you make it so easy to be a dad. They're just good kids. They really are. They're great. And I think they're like their mom."

The 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' rocker went on to praise Nicole, Drew, and her 'Charlie's Angels' co-star Cameron Diaz - who is married to Joel's twin brother, Benji Madden - for being "strong, powerful women".

He gushed: "I have a lot of respect for women who have had to work in a really tough industry.

"All of you just are are really strong, amazing, powerful women. And I think we're better men because we're around all of you."