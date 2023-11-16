Jimmy Kimmel is to host the Oscars for the fourth time.

The 56-year-old talk show host - who previously helmed the Academy Awards in 2017, 2018, and earlier this year - is thrilled to be taking the reins for the 96th annual ceremony on 10 March, while his wife and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' co-head writer Molly McNearney will serve as executive producer for the telecast.

Jimmy quipped in a statement: “I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times."

Molly added: "I’m especially honoured to be part of the Oscars team this year, when we are all eager to be back together and back at work."

Oscars bosses are thrilled to have Jimmy on board to host film's biggest night, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said: “We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars.

“They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience. We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will also executive produce the ceremony and are "delighted" to be working with the couple.

They said: “Jimmy has cemented himself as one of the all-time great Oscars hosts with his perfect blend of humanity and humor, and Molly is one of the best live TV producers around. We are delighted to be working with them and their teams on the show.”

The ceremony will be broadcast on ABC, and the network are "honoured" to have Jimmy at the helm.

Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said: "After his triumphant return to the Oscars stage last year, we are honored to have Jimmy back to guide us through one of the most beloved celebrations in entertainment.

“He is such a valuable member of our Disney family, and we could not be more appreciative of him and his entire team.”