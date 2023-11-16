Macaulay Culkin is to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 'Home Alone' actor will be presented with the 2,765th star on the iconic Walk of Fame, and the presentation ceremony will take place on December 1st at 6353 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood.

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said: "Macaulay Culkin has been a staple in pop culture for decades.

"He has an extensive trajectory of work but his movie, 'Home Alone' is one of the most beloved holiday movies known the world over."

Macaulay, 43, will receive his star in the category of Motion Pictures.

He is best known for starring as Kevin McCallister in the first two films of the 'Home Alone' movie series, in 1990 and 1992.

Macaulay's 'Home Alone' co-star Catherine O'Hara - who played his mother Kate McCallister in the two films - is to be a speaker at the presentation ceremony, as will the actor's 'Adam Green's Aladdin' co-star Natasha Lyonne.

Ana added: "How fitting that Catherine O’Hara who played Macaulay’s mother in the film is reuniting with her movie son and will be speaking at the ceremony."

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame for the City of Los Angeles, and it has been a tourist attraction visited by millions since 1960.

Macaulay's first film appearance saw him portray the grandson of Burt Lancaster's character in 1988's 'Rocket Gibraltar', and in 1989 he played the nephew of John Candy's alter-ego Buck Russell in John Hughes' movie 'Uncle Buck'.

But his big break came in 1990 when he led the cast of 'Home Alone' in 1990, for which he was nominated for a Best Actor Golden Globe.

He went on to star in the likes of 'My Girl' - for which he won Best Kiss at the MTV Movie Awards alongside his co-star Anna Chlumsky - and he has also appeared in 'The Good Son', 'Richie Rich' and 'Saved!'.

More recently, Macaulay starred in 'American Horror Story: Double Feature' in 2021 and adult animated music TV special 'Entergalactic', which was created by musician Kid Cudi, in 2022.