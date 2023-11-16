Hunter Schafer says 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' was "a challenge".

The 24-year-old 'Euphoria' actress - who shot to fame playing Jules Vaughn in the HBO teen drama - stars in the prequel movie as Tigris, the companion of Panem President Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), and as she's just starting out in her acting career joining the blockbuster franchise was a big deal.

She said: "Tigris kind of feels like the first character piece I've really done that's not like a teenage girl who is kind of like one step away from who I am.

"It was like a challenge for me."

"I'm still new to acting."

It's a full-circle moment for Hunter, as she was a 'Hunger Games' nerd at school.

She shared: "I was a huge fan when I was in middle school... to the point where I was like doing fan art and I had the Mockingjay pin.

"It means the world to me that I got to kind of contribute in some way."

Meanwhile, Hunter is eyeing another movie role, the titular part in the live-action 'The Legend of Zelda' movie.

After it was confirmed that the classic Nintendo game - which follows a young boy named Link trying to save a kidnapped princess from an evil force - is in the works, the 'Cuckoo' star has once again said it's a character she's keen to take on.

She told Variety: “That would be so cool.

I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid and I still play it now. Who knows! That would be pretty cool.”

It's not the first time she has expressed how much she loves the game and would love to portray the elf-like Hylian princess of the kingdom of Hyrule.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight' last year: “That would be cool. Like an elf? Yeah. I mean, I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid, that’s such a good game.”