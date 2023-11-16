Robert Pattinson has revealed he once spent around six months sleeping on an inflatable boat.

The 'Twilight Saga' star recalled a period in his life where the "only piece of furniture" he had for half a year was the blow up vessel, and while it had many uses, his body suffered.

Speaking to Architectural Digest magazine, he said: "My least favourite [couch] could also be my most favorite.

"There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table.

"I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems."

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old actor - who has insisted he hasn't really struggled with his body image - previously admitted he has tried a number of "fad" diets" and once ate "nothing but potatoes for two weeks".

He recalled: "I have basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency. I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it's a cleanse... you definitely lose weight.

"And I tried to do keto once. I was like, 'Oh, there's a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?' But I didn't realise that you can't have beer as it completely defeats the purpose."

The 'Batman' star admitted he's concerned about the pressure men face to look a certain way and admitted it can be "extraordinarily addictive" to diet or exercise too much.

He added to ES magazine: "Yeah, it's crazy. And it's very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well, even if you're just watching your calorie intake, it's extraordinarily addictive — and you don't quite realise how insidious it is until it's too late."