Motley Crue rocker Nikki Sixx has thanked a judge for having a "deranged" stalker who threatened his wife and children with "threats of death and bodily harm" arrested.

The 'Girls, Girls, Girls' hitmaker, 64, has spoken out about the ordeal he and his family have faced at the hands of more than one stalker.

He began a post on X - formerly Twitter: “Like many other public figures, myself and my family were harassed and threatened by a stalker. A deranged woman from Tennessee, who I have never met or seen before, targeted my wife and child with threats of death and bodily harm. This was not some internet troll but someone who was convinced that she was somehow connected to me.

“Her harassment went on for a long time and got progressively more scary, forcing me to go to court several times and obtain restraining orders. She violated the restraining orders multiple times. As a result, the court found the conduct serious enough to hold her in contempt of court and order that she be arrested. I want to thank the judge, the court staff and my legal team for protecting my family.”

Nikki - who is married to model Courtney Bingham and has five children from three marriages - continued to thank everyone involved for taking it seriously and said he will "go to any lengths to protect" his family.

He added: “It’s one thing to threaten my safety but when it comes to serious threats against my wife and children it just becomes beyond alarming. They do not deserve this.

“Thank you to the FBI, law enforcement, the detectives and the legal and court system for treating these threats with the severity and urgency they require. I will go to any lengths to protect my family.”