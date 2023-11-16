Rachel Zegler dedicated the dress she wore to the premiere of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' to the fans.

The 22-year-old actress stars as Lucy Gray in the new film that serves as a prequel to the initial sci-fi series and explained that the dark blue number complete with a snake-shaped necklace and noted how she had "worked tirelessly" to impress fans of the original books by Suzanne Collins.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Tonight we are the book! We've got songbirds and we've got a snake here, We're also just channeling the mockingjay. We are wearing blue for the Mockingjay. Final carpet, final premiere, it's very nice, it's very exciting. We worked together tirelessly just to make sure that we're bringing something to my fans because they matter the most but also something that feels good to wear and just bring something to the carpet."

For the movie's London premiere, the 'West Side Story' star opted for a shimmering black Dior gown and at the time she explained that the number reminded her of her character from the film as well as a look also seen in the 2012 film 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire', which starred Jennifer Lawrence..

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I wanted a fresh take on looks fans would know from the original trilogy, in the world of high fashion. [Dior creative director] Maria Grazia [Chiuri]’s designs from her latest couture collection included so many pieces that made me think of Lucy Gray. It immediately reminded me of the ensemble Katniss wears to her second Tribute Parade in 'Catching Fire'.