Apple announced a major iPhone feature will remain free for users.

Emergency SOS debuted with the iPhone 14 lineup last year, which allows its users to communicate with emergency services via a satellite, no matter if the device they are using is lacking traditional phone coverage.

However, the California-based company also noted it would only be free for a year. That is all set to change, as in a post to the Apple website, the vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product marketing Kaiann Drance announced that the feature would continue to be available for iPhone 14 and 15 users for free until 2025.

She said: “We are so happy iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users can take advantage of this groundbreaking service for two more years for free.”

She then highlighted how instrumental the feature was in saving lives in some cases.

Kaiann continued: "Emergency SOS via satellite has helped save lives around the world. From a man who was rescued after his car plummeted over a 400-foot cliff in Los Angeles, to lost hikers found in the Apennine Mountains in Italy, we continue to hear stories of our customers being able to connect with emergency responders when they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to."

Emergency SOS was first launched in the US and Canada in November 2022, and has since been released in other regions, including the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, and Australia.