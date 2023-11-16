Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sope Dirisu and Himesh Patel featured on the jury panel selecting the EE Rising Star Award shortlist for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

The trio were joined on the panel by a host of industry experts at The Savoy Hotel in London to discuss the merits of the emerging talent longlist.

The Rising Star Award celebrates new talent in the film industry and is the only BAFTA Film Awards category to be voted for by the public. The prestigious list of previous winners includes James McAvoy, Tom Hardy and Emma Mackey – who triumphed this year.

The shortlist will be announced in January, when public voting will open, with the winner revealed at the EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on February 18, 2024.

Daisy, Sope and Himesh were joined on the panel by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Nina Gold as well as film producer Adam Ackland. The jury was rounded out by film, entertainment and arts journalists.

'Normal People' actress Daisy said: "I am so excited to have been asked to be a jury member for this year's EE Rising Star Award. Being given the chance to watch so many phenomenal performers shine is such a joy and the calibre of talent this year is incredible. I feel very lucky."

Sope – who was shortlisted for the prize two years ago – said: "It was an honour to be nominated for the EE Rising Star Award back in 2021 and it's a full circle moment to now be helping to choose this year's nominees.

"It has been a delight to join the jury panel and watch the outstanding performances of each nominee over the past few weeks. I'm excited to follow the trajectory of each actor's career!"

'Yesterday' star Himesh added: "Being part of the EE Rising Star Award jury panel has been such a privilege, especially given my previous jury experience with the BAFTA Elevate scheme. I'm particularly passionate about supporting rising stars in the film industry, and this award does just that."